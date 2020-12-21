Motilal Vora passes away at 93

Veteran Congress leader MotilalVora, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist who had a political career spanning almost five decades, died at a hospital here on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.

Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla here a few days ago with a urinary infection. He developed a severe lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said.

He completed 93 years on Sunday. He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh where he stayed most of his life.

Vora, a two-time former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh and also a former governor of Uttar Pradesh, had served as a RajyaSabha member four times and as a LokSabha member once.