The Union Ministry of Culture on Thursday issued detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of museums, art galleries and exhibitions under it, on preventive measures to contain spread of COVID19, based on the Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

They have been closed since March 17. Other similar institutions can be reopened as per convenience and in tune with relevant state, city or local laws, rules and regulations/Unlock guidelines in force, said the Ministry in a statement.