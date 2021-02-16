national, Today's Paper
February 16, 2021

Naqvi offers Chadar on behalf of PM Modi at Ajmer Sharif

File Photo of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Harmonious co-existence of various religions, sects and beliefs associated with them is a magnificent heritage of our country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message on Tuesday as a ‘chadar’ was offered on his behalf at renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s (RA) shrine here.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered the chadar on the occasion of the 809th Urs and also read out the message of the prime minister in which he had conveyed greetings to the followers of Hazrat Moinuddin Chishti (RA) on the occasion of the annual Urs.

The minister said Modi is “Personality committed to the culture of Sufi saints” and “devoted to good governance and inclusive development”, according to a release from Naqvi’s office. The prime minister, in his message, said, “Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA), who has left an indelible imprint on society with his Sufi thoughts, is the ideal symbol of our great spiritual traditions. Promoting the spirit of love, unity, service and harmony, Gharib Nawaz’s values and views will always continue to inspire humanity.”

