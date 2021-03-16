national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 16, 2021, 11:52 PM

National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill passed in RS

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 16, 2021, 11:52 PM
File Pic

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill which seeks to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals.

The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, was passed by a voice vote.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Protest in Bandipora against erratic power supply, dilapidated roads

Handwara girls shine in 12 class exams, bring laurels to area

GK impact|'Clubbing schools due to lopsided pupil-teacher ratio'

Videos of leopards entering residential areas have been flooding social media for quite some time. [File]

D H Pora man killed in leopard attack

The Bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a central and a state register and creation of a system to improve research and development and adoption of latest scientific advancement.

The allied and healthcare professions include a wide range of workers for diagnosis, evaluation and treatment of acute and chronic diseases. These professions also work to optimise patient outcomes and attend to overall prevention, promotion, wellness and management of diseases.

As per the statement of objects and the reasons of the Bill, the advancement in the health sector, changing preferences of consumers and service providers, had warranted creation of a fresh vision of healthcare delivery with a patient-centric approach and focus on moving to a multi-disciplinary team-based care.

Latest News

No info on WhatsApp chat leak on Article 370: Govt

Representational Photo

Departments asked to follow SOP for incurring expenditure

32.31 lakh domicile certificates issued in J&K: Govt

Registration Department to adopt concept of paperless office soon: Dr Pawan Kotwal

“This has necessitated the need to implement new ways of deploying health workers, strengthening the workforce by task-shifting models and improving access to quality services through qualified and competent allied and healthcare professionals,” it added. Earlier in December 2018, the Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018, was introduced in Rajya Sabha and the same was referred to the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee, which after a detailed examination recommended certain amendments.

Related News