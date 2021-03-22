national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 11:43 PM

National Film Awards announced

File Photo of Kangana Ranauat
Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee along with their South colleague Dhanush on Monday won top acting honours at the 67th National Film Awards, which walked the tightrope between mainstream and indie cinema.

Director Priyadarshan’s Malayalam film “Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham” was declared best film and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan named best director for the Hindi film “Bahattar Hoorain”  Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s “Chhichhore”, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was adjudged the best Hindi film in the awards for 2019. 

