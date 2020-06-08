National Media Centre of PIB closed after official tests positive

A senior official of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), who attended press conferences along with senior union cabinet ministers, has tested positive for COVID-19 following which the National Media Centre (NMC) was closed for sanitisation purpose.

The senior official tested positive on Sunday.

According to sources, the senior official of the PIB has been admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre. The trauma centre is a dedicated Covid-19 hospital. The NMC, where his office is located, has been closed and will remain shut on Monday and the entire building will be sanitised, sources said. The officials have started a massive contact tracing exercise in accordance with the standard protocol.

All activities of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), including holding of press conferences, will take place in the ShastriBhawan till the NMC is completely sanitised and reopened, the sources said.

According to sources, the senior official has shared the stage with many cabinet ministers during the press conferences. He has also met several senior ministers and attended meetings.

“As advised by the JS (Joint Secretary), I&B (Information and Broadcasting Ministry), the National Media Centre will remain closed on 8th June, 2020 for extensive sanitization. Officers/staff are requested not to attend office at the NMC and should work from home. Any Press Conference required to be held, will be held at the Conference Hall, 1st floor, ShastriBhawan,” an official communique read on Sunday.