National Task Force to combat air pollution

Noting that about 1.5 million people in India die annually due to air pollution, the National Green Tribunal has formed an eight-member National Task Force (NTF) to monitor remedial steps to improve the status of air quality.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said holistic and coordinated efforts at all levels in the government is dire need of the hour.

The NTF is to be headed and coordinated by the Secretary Ministry of Environment and Forests with nominees (not below the rank of Joint Secretaries) of Ministries from Housing and Urban Development, Road Transport, Petroleum, Power, Agriculture, Health and Chairman of Central Pollution Control Board.

“NTF may also monitor enforcement of laid down air quality standards beyond Non-Attainment Cities’ in other identified air polluted areas where air quality is poor and above. “The NTF may hold its first meeting within one month and thereafter evolve mechanism for monitoring by quarterly meetings with Chief Secretaries of concerned States/UTs. The NTF may coordinate and work in tandem with the Committees already constituted under NCAP at National and State levels,” the bench said.

“The Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs may continue tomonitor progress in execution of action plans at State level with the assistance of monitoring cells in their offices and the Air Quality Monitoring Committee.

“The State level monitoring must include action at the ground as per directions to be implemented by the District Magistrates or other concerned departments,” the bench said. The green panel said the matter has been monitored by the tribunal for about two and a half years and primarily the tribunal is an adjudicatory body and beyond giving directions necessary for protection of environment under section 15 of the NGT Act, execution has to be by administrative authorities