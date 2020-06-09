NCERT collaborates with Rotary India for e-learning content on TV

With an aim to make e-learning more constructive, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Rotary India joined hands on Tuesday for e-learning content for class 1-12 telecast over all NCERT TV channels.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ expressed hope, the collaboration will ensure that e-learning reaches children across the country with NCERT-approved content.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. “Since March 2020, when the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic, learners, teachers, parents and the entire education community have been gravely affected. In this scenario, we have been working tirelessly to develop best education system rooted in Indian ethos with technology and innovation as strong pillars,” Nishank said.

“Under our VidyaDaan initiative, Rotary International will provide e-content in Hindi language to NCERT for classes 1 to 12 for all subjects. This material is of high class and very high quality. It will benefit all our children very much. The material will also be provided for special needs children as well as contribute its entirety to the Adult Literacy Mission as well as teacher training,” he added. As per the MoU, the curriculum modules telecast for classes 1-12, through 12 national Television channels of NCERT, will be available from July. “The content is currently available in Hindi and Punjabi and hence shall be implemented immediately across 12 states or UTs benefiting approximately 10 crores students. The intellectual rights to the content would be with Rotary and provided to the NCERT so that the said content can be translated to all regional languages by NCERT and the respective state SCERTs in the next few months,” the Ministry said in an official statement.