national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 11:40 PM

NDRF deploys 122 teams

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 11:40 PM
NDRF searches for missing truckers in Ramban
File Pic

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has positioned 122 teams across the country to tackle the flood and heavy rain situation during the ongoing monsoon season, a force spokesperson said on Tuesday.

He said 85 rescue and relief teams have been pre-positioned in “vulnerable” states and all its 12 battalions across the country have been alerted and asked to be prepared to tackle any flood situation caused by heavy rains.

Trending News
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

453 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 15711

File Photo

Minor grievously injured in bear attack in Ganderbal

Representational Pic

Five-year-old who had 90 per cent burn injuries dies of COVID 19

Representational Pic

JeM militant module busted in central Kashmir's Budgam, three arrested: Police

Besides, one team each has been deployed in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura; two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, he said. “A total of 122 self-contained teams of NDRF comprising trained responders like doctors, divers, paramedics and engineers have been deployed for rains and flood rescue task.”

Related News