NDRF deploys 122 teams

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has positioned 122 teams across the country to tackle the flood and heavy rain situation during the ongoing monsoon season, a force spokesperson said on Tuesday.

He said 85 rescue and relief teams have been pre-positioned in “vulnerable” states and all its 12 battalions across the country have been alerted and asked to be prepared to tackle any flood situation caused by heavy rains.

Besides, one team each has been deployed in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura; two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, he said. “A total of 122 self-contained teams of NDRF comprising trained responders like doctors, divers, paramedics and engineers have been deployed for rains and flood rescue task.”