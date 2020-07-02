Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief

The Indian Air Force needs to further enhance its operational capabilities and improve serviceability of its mission critical systems, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said on Thursday, at a time when the force is on high alert due to escalating tension with China.

In his inaugural speech at the two-day conference of Senior Air Staff Officers (SASOs), the chief highlighted the “need for sustenance of existing fleets and optimum operational exploitation of new inductions in order to make the Indian Air Force (IAF) a formidable combat force”.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter stand-off in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

“The CAS (Chief of the Air Staff) while addressing the SASOs emphasised the need for further enhancing our operational capabilities as well as improving serviceability of mission critical systems,” a press release by the IAF said.

He also appreciated the operational readiness of IAF Commands and subordinate formations, it said. Moreover, Bhadauria commended the effort put in towards “integrated training of air warriors of all streams” to meet the present and future operational requirements.