Network of highways in J&K, Ladakh to give impetus to growth: Govt

Creation of a network of highways in J&K and Ladakh is bound to give impetus to growth in the regions, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday.

“A region-wise performance audit of the promises made, over the last one year, gives a fairly good account,” the Ministry said, quoting an article by Prasar Bharti member and eminent journalist Ashok Tandon.

It said the government on August 5 last year revoked the special status granted to J&K which “enabled people of the state to access all central government programmes and laws, including right to reservation for disempowered, right to education, right to information, the Minimum Wages Act, and the Minority Act.”

On August 5 last year the government read down the Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of J&K into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ldakah. The government had said the move was aimed at bringing peace to the region and infusing a “new era of development.” “The historic presidential order nullifying all the provisions of the autonomy granted to the state was followed by another landmark and strategically significant State Re-organisation Act, 2019, dividing the state into two Union Territories,” it said. “Since then, the NDA government, over the past one year, has been grappling with a series of challenges on various fronts, including border security, constructive engagement with international community on the J&K issue, and domestic political resistance.”