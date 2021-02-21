national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 12:21 AM

New edu policy reflects Modi govt's commitment towards empowerment of Indian languages: Shah

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 12:21 AM
File Photo
Trending News
GK File Photo

Transporters defer strike in Jammu and Kashmir

File photo [Image for representational purpose only]

September 4 Kupwara gunfight: Identity of third militant established in DNA test

Representational Photo

Decomposed body recovered in south Kashmir's Anantnag

KU annual festival 'Sonzal' from March 20, VC unveils poster 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development and empowerment of all Indian languages.

In a message on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day, Shah said  the mother tongue is a powerful medium of expression. “Our new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development and empowerment of all Indian languages,” he tweeted in Hindi. The home minister said maximum efforts should be made for the use of mother tongue and foster the wisdom passed on by it to strengthen the foundation of the country’s culture in children. “Greetings on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day. This day inspires us to stay connected with our cultural heritage,” he tweeted.

Related News