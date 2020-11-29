New farm laws have begun mitigating farmers' problems in short span of time: PM Modi

Amid protests by a section of farmers against the recently enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that these reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for farmers and bestowed on them new rights.

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi said the farm laws have begun mitigating the troubles of farmers in a short period of time since their enactment in September as he cited the example of a Maharashtra farmer who used their provisions to get the money a trader had promised but not paid to him in time.

New dimensions related to agriculture and related fields have emerged as the recently enacted farm reforms have opened doors of new possibilities for farmers, he said.

“The demands, which were made by farmers for years and regarding which every political party at some point of time had made promises, have been fulfilled… These reforms have not only freed them of various shackles but also given them new rights and new opportunities. These rights have begun mitigating farmers’ problems in a very short span of time,” he said.

The prime minister’s remarks come at a time when thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have dug in their heels at Delhi’s border points and hundreds have gathered at the city’s Burari ground to protest against the new farm laws.

The central government has reached out to them, underscoring its willingness to hold talks with them. It has also asserted that concerns expressed by some farm bodies about the new laws are misplaced, saying existing support measures like the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and state-run ‘mandis’ will remain in place.

In his address, Modi said “correct information, away from rumours and confusion of any kind” is a big strength for people in any field, as he spoke about a couple of farmers involved with innovative practices in the agricultural sector.

With the broadcast coming on the eve of first Sikh guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary and at a time of agitation from the farming community from Punjab, the prime minister also spoke extensively on his government’s association with some significant events related to Sikhs and lauded their spirit of serving others.

“I feel that I have been specially blessed by Guru Sahib that he has associated me very closely with his work,” Modi said.

While Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebration falls on Monday, the Modi government was also associated with Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary events a few years ago.

Next year, the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur will be observed, he noted. Modi said, “I feel very grateful that Guru Sahib has granted me the opportunity to serve regularly. Opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in November last year was historic. I will cherish this lifelong in my heart. It is the good fortune of all of us that we got the opportunity to serve Shri Darbaar Sahib once more. It has now become easier for our Sikh brothers and sisters abroad to send contributions in the service of Darbaar Sahib.”