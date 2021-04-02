New forecast strategy planned for monsoon this year: MoES Secy

A new forecasting strategy has been planned for monsoon this year, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences M Rajeevan said on Friday.

Rajeevan also said that he has reviewed the preparations for monsoon forecast.

“Monsoon 2021 Forecasts: Today reviewed preparations for monsoon forecasts Will be released next few days a new forecasting strategy planned this year with new products Watch for @Indiametdept announcement @moesgoi always committed for better services for nation @drharshvardhan (sic),” the secretary tweeted.

The country’s official weather forecaster, India Meteorological Department (IMD), issues monsoon forecast every year.

The first forecast is issued by mid-April while the second is issued by the first week of June. The forecast gives a fair idea of the four-month rainfall season from June to September, which is very crucial for the agriculture sector.