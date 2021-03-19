New generation should contribute towards nation building: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Friday attended the ‘AzaadiKaAmrutMahotsav’ celebrations and joined Dandi March at Surya Mandir, Borsad, Gujarat.

During his visit, the Lt Governor paid humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

“I bow down to this pious land and thank all my colleagues who are participating in this mass festival,” the Lt Governor said.

He also paid floral tributes to SardarVallabhbhai Patel at his birthplace, Karamsad.

Addressing a gathering of marchers, the Lt Governor paid homage to Gandhi and all those who scripted Indian freedom struggle.

“Before starting the Dandi March from Sabarmati, Bapu had said, ‘I know the path, it is straight and narrow. It is like the edge of a sword and I would be happy to walk on that path.’ With this resolve, Bapu along with his companion freedom fighters embarked on a non-violent journey to achieve freedom through DandiYatra, that shook the British rule,” LG Sinha said.

He said that Prime Minister NarendraModi during the 8th March meeting while drawing the outline of the ‘AzaadiKaAmrutMahotsav’ suggested celebrating the 75 years of independence of the country under the Five Pillars – Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievement at 75, Action at 75 and Resolve at 75. The LG said that everyone should celebrate this festival with a sense of duty towards the country and achieving the dream of developed India.

“The five Pillars that the Prime Minister has spoken about are the divine path of the ‘AzaadiKaAmrutMahotsav’ celebrations. In the same five pillars, there is a proclamation of the revolution of development with tradition. We have to bring the saga of our freedom fighters to the people. The stories of their sacrifices and contributions are to be shared among the new generation,” he said. “It is to make the new generation aware of the memories of sacrifice made for the nation by great men like Gandhiji, Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Rani Laxmibai, LalaLajpatRai, LokmanyaTilak.”

The Lt Governor called upon the new generation to protect the motherland and contribute towards nation building.

He said that though 91 years had passed but the energy of great people who took part in the independence struggle, their consciousness, formulas for building a new India, morality, qualities , godliness were still paving our way for ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.

LG Sinha mentioned about the telegrams wrote by the British officials after the arrest of Patel and how the undeterred resolve of Gandhi shook the very foundations of the British rule in India.

Recalling his visit to Bagoona in Samba, J&K, the birthplace of first recipient of MahaVir Chakra Brigadier Rajinder Singh, during the curtain raiser event of ‘AzaadiKaAmrutMahotsav’, the Lt Governor spoke about the courage displayed by Brigadier Rajinder Singh and his soldiers while safeguarding the territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that there was a need to work on new ideas for a self-reliant India and to bring glory to India.

“Let us all work on fulfilling our obligations for the future of golden India of 2047,” the Lt Governor said.