New tectonically active zone in Himalayas

The suture zone of the Himalayas or the Indus Suture Zone (ISZ) in the Ladakh region where Indian and Asian Plates are joined, has been found to be tectonically active, as against current understanding that it is a locked zone.

Scientists from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun have found through observations and detailed mapping of geological features that the suture zone of Himalaya that was conventionally thought to be locked is tectonically active.

They carried out the mapping of the remote regions of Ladakh that forms the most hinterland part of the Himalaya. The study was published recently in the journal ‘Technophysics’.