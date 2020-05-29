NHPC mulls 3 hydro power projects in Ladakh

State-run hydro power giant NHPC is mulling setting up three hydro power projects with a total capacity of 155 MW and a 50 MW solar energy project in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

NHPC Chairman and Managing Director A K Singh called on Lt Governor of UT of Ladakh R K Mathur on Friday at J&K Bhawan, New Delhi to discuss proposals and way forward on implementation of various identified hydro and solar power projects in the Leh-Ladakh region, according to a power ministry statement.

During the discussion, Singh intimated the Lt Governor about the achievement of NHPC in harnessing hydro power potential of Ladakh region by commissioning 45 MW Nimmo Bazgo in Leh and 44 MW Chutak hydro power projects in Kargil.

He also presented future plan of NHPC to develop three hydro power projects like Khalsi (80 MW), Kanyunche (45 MW) and Takmaching (30 MW) in Ladakh along with a solar power project of capacity 50 MW at Phyang. While explaining the techno-commercial viability of projects, Singh proposed that taking advantage of high solar irradiance of the region, blending of hydro power with solar energy may also be explored, the statement said.