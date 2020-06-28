NHPC says earned highest ever standalone net profit

NHPC Limited has declared its Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2019-20.

According to statement, NHPC has reported net profit after tax of Rs. 3007.17 Crore on standalone basis in the FY 2019-20 compared to Rs 2630.55 crore for the last fiscal year. Sales for the FY 2019-20 stood at Rs 8735.41 crore to Rs 8161.18 crore in the last fiscal year.

The Consolidated profit for 2019-20 stood at Rs 3,324.72 crore before non-controlling interest compared to Rs 2,835.79 crore in 2018-19. Consolidated total income of the company in 2019-20 is Rs 10,776.64 crore as against Rs 9,846.81 crore in 2018-19.

A.K. Singh, CMD said, “NHPC has set a target of 10,000 MW installed capacity by 2022 and 13,000 MW installed capacity by 2024 from its current installed capacity of 7071.2 MW. In addition, we have pan-India plans to expand NHPC’s solar and wind power portfolio alongwith its core business of hydropower development and we are striving to achieve additional solar capacity of 5,000 MW by 2022 through these sources.”