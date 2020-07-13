national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 3:37 AM

NIA arrests 2 from Pune in ISKP case

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 3:37 AM
Representational Pic

The NIA has arrested two persons, including a woman journalism student from Pune, for allegedly planning attacks in India and propagating the ideology of ISIS group as part of the activities of the outlawed Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an official said on Monday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Sunday carried out searches in Pune and arrested Nabeel S Khatri (27) and Sadiya Anwar Sheikh (22), both residents of Pune, in connection with the ISKP case, a spokesperson of the premier investigation agency said.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Curbs to prevent parties from paying homage to July 13 martyrs highly regrettable: Altaf Bukhari

J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

Khatri runs a gym in Pune while Sadiya is a second year student of Mass Communication and Journalism at Baramati, he said.

The case was initially registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell on March 8 after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple — Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh — from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, the official said.

The couple was having affiliations with ISKP, which is a banned terrorist organisation and a part of the ISIS, and was found to be involved in subversive and anti-national activities, he said, adding they were also found to be in touch with Abdullah Basith, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail in another NIA case.

Latest News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic

Modi interacts with Google's Pichai on tech, new work culture

Google to pump in Rs 75,000 cr to help India go digital

Sadiya was in constant touch with Jahanzaib, Hina and Basith on various secure messaging applications and deliberating on how to propagate the ideology of ISIS and further its activities in India, the NIA official said.

Sadiya had been in contact with ISIS recruiters through social media since 2015 and was planning to execute a attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said, adding that she was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2018.

The two accused will be produced before a special NIA court in New Delhi, he added.

Related News