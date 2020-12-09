NIA chargesheets 16 for pro-Khalistan activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against 16 people based in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada under the anti-terror law, UAPA, for allegedly indulging in seditious activities and promoting enmity on the grounds of region and religion in the country.

The NIA charge sheet alleged that the seven accused from the US, six from the UK and three from Canada were involved in an organised conspiracy for launching a concerted secessionist campaign under the banner of ‘Referendum 2020’ for the creation of ‘Khalistan’.

The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) before the designated court here.

The accused included Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh who have been designated as terrorists by a home ministry notification under the anti-terror law. Pannun stays in the US, Nijjar is at present in Canada and Singh is in the UK. The others named in the charge sheet are Avtar Singh Pannun, Harpreet Singh, Amardeep Singh Purewal, Harjaap Singh, Sarabjit Singh and S Himmat Singh (all from the US); Gurpreet Singh Baagi, Sarabjit Singh Bannur, Kulwant Singh Mothada, Dupinderjit Singh and Kulwant Singh (from the UK) and J S Dhaliwal and Jatinder Singh Grewal (from Canada).