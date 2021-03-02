national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 12:39 AM

NIA files case against militant who recced Doval's office

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday registered a case relating to a conspiracy by Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) and its chief Hidayat-ullah Malik, who had recced the office of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in May last year.

An NIA official said here that the agency registered a case on Tuesday as the LeM was trying to carry out activities in the Jammu area with the aim of threatening the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

The NIA took over the case which the Jammu and Kashmir Police had registered at the Gangyal police station in Jammu district on February 6 this year under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The official further said that Malik had done reconnaissance of many security installations in Jammu and Delhi in 2018 and 2019 for carrying out attacks.

