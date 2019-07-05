NIA files second supplementary charge sheet in Chandel attack

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a second supplementary charge sheet against 19 accused in the ambush on an Army unit on June 4, 2015, by insurgents killing 18 security personnel in Chandel, Manipur, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed in a special court in Guwahati, the agency has alleged senior leaders and cadres of the banned organisations KCP (Noyon faction), NSCN(Khaplang faction) and KYKL were involved in the conspiring and commission of the heinous crime.

The NIA had arrested one of the accused, Laishram Anand Meitei, on January 10, 2019. After probing his alleged role, the agency has charge-sheeted him along with 18 absconding accused, they said.

A group of 20 cadres of the insurgent groups armed with sophisticated arms, ammunition and explosives had laid an ambush on the convoy of sixth Dogra Regiment of the Army in the wee hours of June 4, 2015 at Paraolon village under Chandel District, killing 18 security personnel and grievously injuring 15 others, the NIA said in a statement. The NIA has already arrested and charge-sheeted five accused on December 19, 2015 and July 09, 2018.