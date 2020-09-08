national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 1:09 AM

NIA to attach properties of designated militants of Khalistani outfits

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 1:09 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The NIA will attach immovable properties in Punjab of designated militants Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based member of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Canada-based chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, an official said on Tuesday.

According to an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Government of India, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has ordered for the attachment of the immovable properties of Pannun in Amritsar and Nijjar in Jalandhar.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

In July this year, Pannun and Nijjar were declared as designated terrorists under the provisions of the UAPA Act, along with seven other individuals.

Both SFJ and Khalistan Tiger Force are separatist Khalistani outfits.

The NIA is investigating a case relating to a concerted campaign launched by secessionist organisation SFJ under the banner of ‘Sikh Referendum 2020’ for creation of a so-called ‘Khalistan’, the official said.

Latest News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Swami Agnivesh in File Photo

Swami Agnivesh: Crusader, Minister and 'Bigg Boss' contestant, passes away at 80

Representational Photo

China sets up military base at Finger 5 of Pangong Lake, cutting off Indian Army

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

The NIA, during the course of investigation, had identified the immovable properties belonging to Pannun in Amritsar and Nijjar in Jalandhar, and moved the government for their attachment, the official said.

The properties to be attached include land, the NIA official said.

Related News