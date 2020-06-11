NIRF rankings | IIT Madras best institution; JNU, Jamia among top 10 universities

IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi bagged the top three positions among educational institutions in the country in the HRD Ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday.

The top 10 higher education institutions in the country included seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

As per the annual rankings, the top three universities are IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University. IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the top B-School in the country, followed by IIM Bangalore and Calcutta.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that Miranda College bagged the top rank among colleges, followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Hindu College and St Stephen’s College.

As per the rankings, the top three engineering colleges in the country are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi, followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali, stood third.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi bagged the top spot, followed by PGI, Chandigarh, and CMC, Vellore.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dental colleges in the country were ranked for the first time by NIRF. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Manipal College of Dental Sciences and DY Patil Vidyapeeth were ranked the top three dental colleges.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), which was one of the main centres of the anti-CAA protests in the national capital, and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which witnessed protests over a fee hike, are among the top 10 universities in the country, according to the NIRF rankings released by the HRD Ministry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University (DU) marginally improved its ranking among the universities and in the “Overall” category. However, it is behind the JMI in both categories.

It is the first time that the JMI has been placed among the top 10 universities in the NIRF rankings, the institute said. It has been given the 10th rank in the country in the “Universities” category. Last year, it was ranked 12th.