IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 12:55 AM

NITI Aayog selects Oracle Cloud to transform Aspirational Districts

Kupwara in J&K among districts
Niti Aayog on Thursday announced it has selected Oracle to help it modernise vital IT infrastructure in 112 most backward districts as part of its Aspirational Districts Programme.

These 112 districts constitute 28 per cent of population (nearly 1.4 billion) and the new cloud solution aims to aid district magistrates to improve overall performance and transform the quality of life of citizens.

“Data-driven decisions will help identify the strengths and weaknesses of these districts and pave the way for their progress. By using a range of Oracle Cloud services, we are looking to fast-track their transformation by providing simplified data access, increased process automation and real-time data governance,” said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

The programme uses data to identify top performing districts. These could be Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, Nandurbar in Maharashtra, Dahod in Gujarat, Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir, Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, or Godda in Jharkhand, among others.

