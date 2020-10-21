national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Patna,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 11:27 PM

No Article 370 means licence to buy property in Kashmir: Yogi at Bihar rallies

Press Trust of India
Patna,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 11:27 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 has given people of other states a “licence” to own property in Jammu and Kashmir.

The firebrand BJP leader made comments to the effect at rallies he addressed in Jamui, Tarari and Paliganj assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Trending News

SSP Anantnag holds counselling session for youth

National Police Day | We've to strive for lasting peace in J&K: DGP

Wreckage of the truck which met with an accident at Zojila Pass / GK Photo

1 killed, 3 injured in Zojila road accident

Committee recommends school-based exams for class 11 students

“Earlier, a person from this part of Bihar could not even think of owning property in Kashmir. The Congress had put such a system in place. But Narendra Modi and Amit Shah changed all that. Article 370 has been scrapped and the people now have a license to purchase and own property in any part of Kashmir, he said. “People from this part of the country, desirous of visiting Kashmir, may rest assured. Anybody who casts a malevolent glance at them will have bullets pierced between their two eyes,” said the seer-politician, evoking a thunderous applause.

Related News