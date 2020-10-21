No Article 370 means licence to buy property in Kashmir: Yogi at Bihar rallies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 has given people of other states a “licence” to own property in Jammu and Kashmir.

The firebrand BJP leader made comments to the effect at rallies he addressed in Jamui, Tarari and Paliganj assembly constituencies of Bihar.

“Earlier, a person from this part of Bihar could not even think of owning property in Kashmir. The Congress had put such a system in place. But Narendra Modi and Amit Shah changed all that. Article 370 has been scrapped and the people now have a license to purchase and own property in any part of Kashmir, he said. “People from this part of the country, desirous of visiting Kashmir, may rest assured. Anybody who casts a malevolent glance at them will have bullets pierced between their two eyes,” said the seer-politician, evoking a thunderous applause.