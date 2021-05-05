No congregational prayers on Ramadhan's last Friday, Eid: Jamaat

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Shariah Council has issued guidelines for Muslims related to the last days of the holy month of Ramadhan and the Eid prayers amid the partial/total lockdowns across the country in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus.

“The last Friday of Ramadhan (Jumatul Wida) is like any other Friday. It has no special virtue. In the current situation, the government regulations regarding the performance of prayers in mosques should be adhered to. Wherever there is permission by the local authorities to offer congregational prayers, one should pray as usual using masks and maintaining social distance. Where there is no permission, if there are four people in the house, they can offer Friday or Zohar (midday) prayers in congregation. If less than that, offer Zohar prayers individually,” the Sharia Council’s Secretary Maulana Raziul Islam Nadvi said.

Muslims were also advised to avoid crowding the bazaars for shopping in the last days of Ramadhan. “On the day of Eid, new or old clean clothes, whatever is available, should be adorned and one should express gratefulness to Allah,” the Council said.

As per the Shariah Council’s guidelines, the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers should be offered in Eidgahs, Jama Masjids and the local masjids, depending on how many numbers of people are permitted under the present circumstances. “During this time, masks should be used as a precautionary measure and social distancing should be maintained,” it said.

Shaking hands and hugging after Eid prayers is not mandatory. “If there are four people in a house, then they can offer two Rakat of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at home with extra ‘Takbeerat’. The ‘Khutbah’ (sermon) may be given after the prayer, but it is not compulsory,” the Council said.

It asserted that one of the most important acts of Ramadhan is the payment of Sadqah-al-Fitr (charity to poor before Eid prayer). It is obligatory on every Muslim to pay it in the last days of Ramadhan on behalf of himself/herself and all the members of the household. Its quantum can be calculated in terms of dates, raisins, paneer and barley and is 3.5 kh per person. If it is calculated in terms of wheat, then it is 1.75 kg. Its value in terms of money can also be calculated and in terms of wheat, it comes to about Rs 50 per person. The amount can be increased based on a person’s financial status, it said.

The Shariah Council also instructed the Muslims to avoid going around to meet and greet people on the day of Eid. “Please remember the poor, the needy on the day of Eid along with Muslim prisoners and their relatives. In the joys of Eid, care should be taken of the poor and needy, especially Muslim prisoners in jails and their distressed families.” “We must ensure that in all our acts of worship and Islamic rituals, our actions do not endanger the lives of human beings. Protection of life is one of the objectives of the Islamic law. Therefore, it is necessary to take precautionary measures during the pandemic,” it said.