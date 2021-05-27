national, Today's Paper
IANS
Bengaluru,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 2:00 AM

No dearth of medicine to treat black fungus, assures Union Minister

IANS
Bengaluru,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 2:00 AM
Black Fungus patients being treated at Government ENT Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Black Fungus patients being treated at Government ENT Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Asserting that there will be no shortage of drugs to treat ‘black fungus’ (mucormycosis), Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday said that an additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B, use to cure the fungal infection, have been allocated to all the states and Union Territories.

In a series of tweets, he said the 29,250 vials were allocated, based on the number of patients under treatment which is 11,717 across the country.

Trending News
Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

KAS fraternity congratulates AK Mehta on being appointed J&K Chief Secy

Health workers taking a body of person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Srinagar on Thursday 27 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

56 COVID-19 deaths, 2,803 cases in J&K in 24 hours

GK Pic

Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

Arun Mehta officially appointed J&K Chief Secretary

Earlier, 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B were allocated on May 24 and 23,680 vials of the drug were supplied across the country on May 21.

According to the Minister, additional 1,220 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated for 481 patients who are under treatment for black fungus in Karnataka.

Prior to it, 1,030 vials of the drug were already allocated to Karnataka on May 24 and 1,270 vials on May 21.

Latest News
Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

KAS fraternity congratulates AK Mehta on being appointed J&K Chief Secy

Health workers taking a body of person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Srinagar on Thursday 27 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

56 COVID-19 deaths, 2,803 cases in J&K in 24 hours

GK Pic

Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

Arun Mehta officially appointed J&K Chief Secretary

The data shared by the Minister shows that Gujarat has 2,859 patients, which is the maximum in the country, followed by 2,770 in Maharashtra, 768 in Andhra Pradesh, 752 in Madhya Pradesh, 744 in Telangana ,and 701 in Uttar Pradesh.

Health experts have expressed concern over the growing cases of mucormycosis, which was a very rare phenomena previously and now appearing as a post-Covid complication.

Related News