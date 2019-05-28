No decision on any meeting between Modi and Imran on sidelines of SCO summit

No decision has been taken as yet on any meeting between Prime Minister NarendraModi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek next month, official sources said.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since early 2016 following a attack on the Indian Air Force base at Pathankot in January that year, maintaining that “talks and terror’ cannot go together.

Modi is attending the annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kyrgyztan’s capital Bishkek on June 13-14. Khan is also scheduled to participate in the annual meet of the China-dominated grouping.

Government sources said no decision has been taken on any meeting between Modi and Khan on the sidelines of the SCO summit. “A decision on the issue will be taken by the new government,” said a source, without completely ruling out the possibility of a meeting between the two prime ministers.