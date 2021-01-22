national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 2:08 AM

No request received from Pak for coronavirus vaccines: MEA

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 2:08 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

India on Friday said it has not received any request for coronavirus vaccines from Pakistan and that it is undertaking commercial supplies of the doses to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco.

So far, India has sent consignments of coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Trending News

Admin issues advisory for highway commuters

Kupwara upper reaches still cut-off

The woman suffered heart attack minutes after the dead body of her brother Abdul Samad Khanday (65) reached home in Shallabugh today evening. [Image fore representational purpose only]

Woman dies of heart attack in Ganderbal after hearing about her brother's death at Srinagar hospital

Dr Javed Ahmad conducted proceedings of the lecture while Dr Parvez Ahmad delivered a vote of thanks.

KU organises Professor Majid Husain Memorial Lecture

“I am not aware of any request for the supply of Indian-made vaccines to Pakistan on a G2G (government-to-government) basis or commercial basis,” Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) AnuragSrivastava said at a media briefing.

When asked whether India would do if Pakistan requests for the vaccines, he declined to answer saying the question is “hypothetical at this stage”. On Friday, India began commercial exports and sent two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco. India began sending coronavirus vaccines as grant assistance to the neighbouring countries on Wednesday.

Related News