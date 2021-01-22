No request received from Pak for coronavirus vaccines: MEA

India on Friday said it has not received any request for coronavirus vaccines from Pakistan and that it is undertaking commercial supplies of the doses to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco.

So far, India has sent consignments of coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles.

“I am not aware of any request for the supply of Indian-made vaccines to Pakistan on a G2G (government-to-government) basis or commercial basis,” Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) AnuragSrivastava said at a media briefing.

When asked whether India would do if Pakistan requests for the vaccines, he declined to answer saying the question is “hypothetical at this stage”. On Friday, India began commercial exports and sent two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco. India began sending coronavirus vaccines as grant assistance to the neighbouring countries on Wednesday.