national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 1:17 AM

Noted journalist Anil Dharker dead

Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 1:17 AM

Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker died here on Friday, a former colleague said.

Dharker (74) was the founder and director of the Mumbai International Literary Festival, held in November every year and was also the founder and director of Literature Live! which holds literary evenings throughout the year in the city.

Trending News

Innovators' meet held at KU's Zakura Campus

SKUAST-K organises plantation drive at Faculty of Forests, Fisheries

SSP Budgam reviews security scenario of district

Advisor Baseer Khan holds grievance camp at Vessu Migrant Colony

He underwent a bypass procedure at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday and died there Friday morning, the colleague said.

Over a five-decade-long illustrious career, Dharker had been a columnist and writer, an architect, a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board and more.

Dharker had been the editor of a variety of publications, starting with Debonair (a monthly), Mid-Day and Sunday Mid-Day (evening papers); The Independent, a morning broad-sheet from the Times of India group and The Illustrated Weekly of India.

Latest News
File photo : Aman Farooq/Gk

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 125.3 million

Innovators' meet held at KU's Zakura Campus

File Pic

'No concern regarding safety of Covishield, Covaxin vaccines'

SKUAST-K organises plantation drive at Faculty of Forests, Fisheries

Dharker is survived by his companion of many years Amy Fernandes and his daughter Ayesha, a London based film actor.

He was a columnist for The Indian Express newspaper and author The Romance Of Salt, a book on Mahatma GandhisDandi March. Dharker had also worked as a TV show producer and anchor, and head of a news television channel.

Related News