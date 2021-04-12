Novel personalised cancer vaccine safe: Study

A new personalised cancer vaccine, developed by the US researchers, is safe and beneficial for patients with different cancers, including lung and bladder, results of phase I clinical trials have shown.

“While immunotherapy has revolutionised the treatment of cancer, the vast majority of patients do not experience a significant clinical response with such treatments,” said Thomas Marron, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Hematology and Medical Oncology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York, US.A

“Cancer vaccines, which typically combine tumour-specific targets that the immune system can learn to recognise and attack to prevent recurrence of cancer. The vaccine also contains an adjuvant that primes the immune system to maximise the efficacy,” Maron said.

The results were presented at the virtual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 held between April 10 and 15.