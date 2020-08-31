NTA set to conduct JEE-Mains from Tuesday

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains from Tuesday amid elaborate arrangements to maintain social distancing at centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on September 13.

As many as 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh have registered for NEET. Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency has taken for safely conducting NEET and JEE.