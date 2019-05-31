OIC for 'genuine' Indo-Pak talks to resolve Kashmir issue

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has favoured a “genuine” dialogue between India and Pakistan, saying it is the “best framework” for addressing the outstanding issues between them, including the Kashmir issue.

OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen on Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir issue “is close to our hearts” and the grouping of Muslim nations would work towards its peaceful resolution.

“The Jammu and Kashmir crises is close to our hearts and is one of the most important issues on the agenda of the organization of Islamic Cooperation, and therefore our commitment to the Jammu and Kashmir cause has been and will remain firm,” he said while addressing the OIC Ministerial Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of the 14th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference in the holy city of Mecca.

Batting for talks to resolve the issue, the OIC Secretary General said: “I hope that a genuine dialogue between Pakistan and India will resume, which will be the best framework for addressing all outstanding issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir issues.” The OIC will continue to work towards a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue, he said. India has maintained that the OIC has no locus standi to comment on Kashmir, which is an internal matter.