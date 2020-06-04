Onus on healthcare workers to protect themselves from Covid19: Centre

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that though Hospitals are responsible for implementing the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) activities, the final responsibility lies with the health care workers to protect themselves from Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told the top court that it is the responsibility of health care workers to adequately train themselves and take all possible measures for preventing the infection which not only include Covid but other diseases as well.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah allowed petitioner Dr. Arushi Jain’s counsels advocate Mithu Jain and Arjun Syal to file the rejoinder affidavit to Centre’s reply within a week and posted the matter for June 12.

Arushi Jain, a private doctor, in her plea has questioned the Centre’s new Standard Operating Procedure of May 15 for front line COVID-19 Health Care Workers (HCWs) by which it has ended the 14-day mandatory quarantine for them.

In its reply to the plea, the ministry said, “It is submitted that while the Hospital Infection Control Committee (HICC) in the health facility is responsible for implementing the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) activities and for organising regular training on IPC for HCWs, the final responsibility lies with the HCW to prevent infection and to protect himself/ herself”.

It said that it is also his/her responsibility to adequately train himself/herself and take all possible measures for preventing the infection and if adequate measures are scrupulously observed, the HCWs chances of contracting the infection would not be higher than that of any other person. “…It is submitted that the current pandemic of Covid-19 is unprecedented and there is no time tested and universally acceptable protocol pertaining to Covid preparedness. Furthermore, the biggest challenge to deal with this pandemic is that there are currently no proven therapeutics or vaccines or rapid point of care diagnostic tests, risk assessment and management protocols for Covid-19 and here are major research gaps in many other key areas of Covid patient and hospital management”, the ministry said.