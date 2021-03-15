Onus on Pakistan to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue: India

India desires good neighbourly ties with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally, but any meaningful dialogue can only be held in a conducive atmosphere and the onus is on Islamabad to create it, Foreign Secretary Harsh VardhanShringla said on Monday.

In an address at a think-tank Ananta Aspen Centre, he said “The stability, growth and prosperity of those nearest to us will help India and is in India’s interest. The neighbourhood has therefore received the greatest attention and emphasis in our diplomatic efforts and will continue to do so.”

On Pakistan, he said any meaningful dialogue can only be held in a conducive atmosphere and the onus is on Pakistan to create such an atmosphere.

“Greater economic integration within regions has been known to produce a whole that is larger than the sum of parts. Our policies in the region therefore lay the greatest emphasis on augmenting connectivity — physical, economic, energy, digital or even cultural,” he said.

“We believe that this will amongst other things induce a virtuous cycle in which connectivity and growth feed each other,” he added.