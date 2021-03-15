Over 32% sanctioned posts in central universities vacant: Govt

Over 32 per cent sanctioned posts in central universities across the country are lying vacant, Lok Sabha was informed Monday.

The highest percentage of vacancies is in the OBC category, which is over 52 per (3949 out of 7589 posts) in central universities and almost 42 pc (539 out of 1291 posts) in the IITs.

According to the data, of the total 7,409 sanctioned SC posts 2,847 are lying vacant across 42 central universities, three Sanskrit Central Universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University, IITs (Non-faculty), IIMs, IISERs and IISc.

The vacancies in the ST category is even higher (42.9 pc). But the maximum vacancies are in the OBC category (51.6 per cent) which is 5,142 posts are lying vacant as against a sanctioned strength of 9960, as per the data.