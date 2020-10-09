Over 60% accessing newspaper and TV news on mobile

Consumption of news on mobile phones is on the rise as more than 60 per cent are accessing newspapers and TV news channels on their smartphones, according to the IANS CVoter Media Tracker.

As per the survey, 61.7 per cent respondents said that they are reading newspapers more on mobile phones, while 32.5 per cent disagreed. A higher number is consuming TV news on mobile phones at 68.1 per cent.

The survey had a sample size of 5,000 plus respondents from across India covering all the districts in all the states, representing the demographic profile according to the latest census figures.

The interviews were conducted in the last week of September and the first week of October. The margin of error is +/- 3 per cent at the national level and +/- 5 per cent at the regional level. The data is weighted to the known demographic profile.

On the consumption trends of TV new channels, the survey found that 31.8 per cent watch them multiple times in a day, 16.9 per cent watch them couple of times in a day and 32.5 per cent watch TV new channels once a day.

As many as 51.9 per cent of the respondents read newspapers once a day, while 10.3 per cent read them multiple times in a day.

On news portals, the survey found that 74.2 per cent respondents do not read news portals, while 64.9 per cent do not listen to the radio.

As per the survey, Facebook is the most favoured social media outlet with 31.7 per cent respondents agreeing, followed by WhatsApp at 21.4 per cent and Twitter and Instagram at 5.7 per cent each.

A total of 48 per cent respondents said they use social media multiple times in a day, 25.1 per cent said they do not use social media, while 42.2 per cent said they use social media for more than an hour a day.

As many as 76.7 per cent respondents said the average Indian needs more newspapers while 80.3 per cent said the younger generation is watching the media more on internet. On the impact of the coronavirua pandemic on festival related shopping and purchasing, 44.5 per cent said they will spend ‘a lot’ less than last year, while 25.8 per cent said they will spend ‘somewhat’ less than last year.