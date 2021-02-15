'Over 85 lakh vaccinated against coronavirus so far'

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against the coronavirus in the country has surpassed 85 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. A total of 85,16,771 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,83,664 sessions, according to a provisional report till Monday 6 pm.

Those vaccinated include 61,54,894 healthcare workers (HCWs), out of whom 60,57,162 have been administered the first dose and 98,118 given the second dose. Besides, 23,61,491 frontline workers (FLWs) have been inoculated so far.