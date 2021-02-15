national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:22 PM

'Over 85 lakh vaccinated against coronavirus so far'

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:22 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo
Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against the coronavirus in the country has surpassed 85 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. A total of 85,16,771 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,83,664 sessions, according to a provisional report till Monday 6 pm.

Those vaccinated include 61,54,894 healthcare workers (HCWs), out of whom 60,57,162 have been administered the first dose and 98,118 given the second dose. Besides, 23,61,491 frontline workers (FLWs) have been inoculated so far.

Related News