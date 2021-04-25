national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 1:09 AM

Padma Bhushan awardee Rajan Mishra dies of COVID at Delhi hospital

Efforts to secure ventilator failed
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 1:09 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Rajan Mishra died of COVID-19 complications at a hospital here on Sunday evening, shortly after friends and well-wishers put out SOS messages on social media looking for a ventilator for him. He was 70.

Mishra, one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki along with his brother Sajan Mishra, had been at the St Stephen’s Hospital for the last three days, his son Rajnish said.

Trending News
File Photo of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal

CJ Mithal orders virtual hearings at J&K, Ladakh courts till May 15

Bed being set-up at Indoor stadium Srinagar on April 26, 2021. [GK Photo]

COVID-19 emergency centre set up at Indoor Stadium in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Duo arrested with grenades in north Kashmir's Uri: police

Paramedics handling the body of a COVID-19 victim on Sunday April 25, 2021 in Srinagar. Aman Farooq/GK

Shopian man, 32, among 10 more die after contracting COVID-19 in J&K; toll 2157

“He died of a heart attack around 6.30. We were trying for a ventilator but nobody supported us, nothing in any hospital. Later, the PMO reached out to help but he had left us by then,” Rajnish told PTI.

Mishra is survived by his wife and three children, daughter Anju and sons Ritesh and Rajnish, who like their father and uncle, are singers.

The family had tried to shift Mishra to a hospital with a ventilator with well-wishers sending out messages on Twitter but to no avail. The musician’s condition worsened and he could not be shifted.

Latest News
File Photo of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal

CJ Mithal orders virtual hearings at J&K, Ladakh courts till May 15

Bed being set-up at Indoor stadium Srinagar on April 26, 2021. [GK Photo]

COVID-19 emergency centre set up at Indoor Stadium in Srinagar

The court observed: "We assure you that we will stop counting if we do not find before May 2 a blueprint on how proper maintenance of Covid protocol is assured so that this state does not succumb to the idiosyncrasies any further." Image Courtesy: eci.gov.in/Website

EC 'most irresponsible institution' in country: Madras HC

Representational Photo

Security forces recover arms and ammunition in J&K's Kishtwar

Mishra’s nephew Amit told PTI that the musician, who was suffering from COVID-19, had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15-20 days ago.

“He had a heart attack in the afternoon and he had another attack at around 5.30,” Amit added.

The hospital did not respond to queries from PTI.

Mishra was awarded the Padma Bhushan. The brothers belonged to the Banaras gharana.  News of the death of the singer sent shockwaves through the world of music and elsewhere too.

Tagged in , ,
Related News