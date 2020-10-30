Pak minister's admission revealed truth: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said that a Pakistani minister’s admission of his country’s involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack has revealed the truth on the matter and silenced those who had questioned the NDA governments intent on the issue.

“A Pakistani minister has revealed the truth in the Pulwama attack by giving a statement in the National Assembly. Pakistan has accepted that they were behind the Pulwama attack. Until now, they had been saying they were not involved in it,” he said.

Singh said, “Congress leaders had questioned our intent then. But now that a Pakistani minister has given a statement in the National Assembly that Pakistan was involved in the Pulwama attack, they are silent,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said when former prime minister Indira Gandhi had divided Pakistan into two, BJP stalwart late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised her in Parliament.

Singh said the opposition keeps saying that China has “grabbed” India’s land, but if “we reveal the achievements of our Army, you all will jump out of joy”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said in a recent political rally that China had captured “1200 km” of Indian land.