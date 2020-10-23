Pak to remain in 'grey' list of FATF till Feb 2021

Pakistan will remain in FATF’s ‘grey’ list till February 2021 as it has failed to fulfil six key obligations, officials said on Friday.

The virtual plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), held in the last three days, concluded that Pakistan will continue in its ‘grey’ list.

“Pakistan remains in the increased monitoring list or the grey list,” FATF president Marcus Pleyer said at a virtual press conference from Paris.

“Pakistan failed to fulfil six of the 27 mandates given to check terror funding,” Pleyer said.

“Pakistan needs to do more on checking terror funding, it can’t stop now,” he said.