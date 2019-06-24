Pakistan didn't enter Indian airspace after Balakot: IAF Chief

Also Read | Challenges not over yet: Pak Air chief tells PAF officers

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa has said that Pakistani fighter planes did not enter Indian air space after the February Balakot strike.

Also Read | India requests Pak to let PM Modi's flight pass through its airspace

Talking to the media here the Indian Air Force Chief said: “I want to make it clear that Pakistan never entered the Indian airspace after the Balakot operation.

Also Read | Pak likely to lift curbs on air space usage

“None of them let me tell you crossed the Line of Control.” He added: “Our objective was to strike in Balakot and we achieved it. Their (Pakistan) objective was to strike our Army areas and they could not. “We achieved our military objective while they did not achieve theirs.”