Pakistan didn't enter Indian airspace after Balakot: IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa has said that Pakistani fighter planes did not enter Indian air space after the February Balakot strike.
Talking to the media here the Indian Air Force Chief said: “I want to make it clear that Pakistan never entered the Indian airspace after the Balakot operation.
“None of them let me tell you crossed the Line of Control.” He added: “Our objective was to strike in Balakot and we achieved it. Their (Pakistan) objective was to strike our Army areas and they could not. “We achieved our military objective while they did not achieve theirs.”