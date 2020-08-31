Parliament's monsoon session from September 14-October 1

national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 11:21 PM

Parliament’s monsoon session will begin from 14 and continue till October 1, notifications issued on Monday said.

The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house to meet on Monday, September 14 at 9 AM.

In a separate communique, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat also said the President has summoned the upper house to meet on September 14. “Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, October 1, 2020,” it added.

