Passengers who arrived from Dec 9-22 to be tested

All international passengers who arrived in India during the 14 days, from December 9 to December 22, if symptomatic and tested positive, will be subjected to genome sequencing in a bid to find if they have the new UK coronavirus strain.

Others will be followed up by the respective states and district surveillance officers and tested as per ICMR guidelines, even if asymptomatic, between 5th and 10th day, according to the Union Health Ministry’s guidance document on genomic sequencing.

“All the international passengers who have arrived in India during last 14 days (from 9th December to 22nd December, 2020), if symptomatic and tested positive will be subjected to genome sequencing,” it stated.