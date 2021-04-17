national, Today's Paper
Pharma Cos cut Remdesivir prices

Drug companies like Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla have cut the prices of their respective brands of remdesivir injection (100 mg/vial).

According NPPA, Cadila Healthcare has reduced the price of its REMDAC (Remdesivir 100 mg) injection to Rs 899 from Rs 2,800 earlier. Similarly, Syngene International has cut the price of its brand RemWin to Rs 2,450 from Rs 3,950 earlier.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has cut the price of REDYX, which used to cost Rs 5,400 earlier to Rs 2,700 now. Similarly, Cipla has reducedP of its CIPREMI brand to Rs 3,000 from Rs 4,000 earlier.

Mylan has also reduced the price of its brand from Rs 4,800 to Rs 3,400. Similarly, Jubilant Generics has cut the price of its remdesivir brand to Rs 3,400 from Rs 4,700 earlier.

Hetero Healthcare has also cut the price of its brand COVIFOR from Rs 5,400 to Rs 3,490 now.

Related News