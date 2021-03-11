national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:11 AM

Plea in SC for immediate release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:11 AM
The bench noted the submission that the pending review petition was yet to come up before the high court and granted liberty to petitioners to mention the matter thereafter. [File]
File Photo

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking immediate release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu and restrain the Centre from implementing any order deporting them.

An intervention application has been filed in the pending matter before the top court, which also sought direction to Ministry of Home Affairs to expeditiously grant refugee identification cards through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for the Rohingyas in the informal camps.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

The application filed by Mohammad Salimullah, a Rohingya refugee through advocate Prashant Bhushan, said that it is filed in the public interest in order to secure and protect the right against deportation of the refugees in India.

Related News