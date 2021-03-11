Plea in SC for immediate release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking immediate release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu and restrain the Centre from implementing any order deporting them.

An intervention application has been filed in the pending matter before the top court, which also sought direction to Ministry of Home Affairs to expeditiously grant refugee identification cards through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for the Rohingyas in the informal camps.

The application filed by Mohammad Salimullah, a Rohingya refugee through advocate Prashant Bhushan, said that it is filed in the public interest in order to secure and protect the right against deportation of the refugees in India.