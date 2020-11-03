PM guns for 'Bharat Mata', 'Jai Shri Ram' opponents in Bihar campaign

In his most fierce attack on the opposition during the Bihar poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that they have reservations about chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram”. He was targeting the Congress at a rally here on Tuesday.

“Those who have problems with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ chant, Bihar has problems with them,” declared the Prime Minister as the crowd at Saharsa cheered. He also called this chant to be the inspiration for a self reliant India.

“The companions of those who brought Jungle Raj in Bihar have problems with ‘Bharat Mata’. Sometimes one group says not to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, then another group complains of getting a headache with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ chant. These ‘Bharat Mata’ opponents are now unitedly demanding votes from the people of Bihar,” said Modi while targeting the Congress and also Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for allying with it.

He alleged that the same ‘group’ doesn’t want the people of Bihar to even utter ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Earlier, Modi spoke extensively on ‘Local for Vocal’ and ‘Make in India’, the PM’s two pet projects. He also referred to the Mudra scheme, saying that nearly Rs 2.5 crore has been disbursed in Bihar as loans.