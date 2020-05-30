national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 2:15 AM

PM lists Art 370 abrogation, CAA among key achievements

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 2:15 AM
File Pic
File Pic

Prime Minister NarendraModi on Saturday listed abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Temple issue, criminalisation of Triple Talaq and the amendment to the Citizenship Act among the key achievements during his second term, asserting that his government’s decisions in the last one year were aimed at fulfilling the dream of making India a global leader.

In an open letter to the country’s citizens on the first anniversary of his second term as Prime Minister, Modi said in 2019 the people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with the dream of taking India to new heights and making it a global leader.

Trending News

Academic stagnation in Kashmir colleges marring students' career: Masoodi

Greater Kashmir

Doctor loses cool after police deflate tyres of her vehicle

Greater Kashmir

Dharmarth Trust offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani Mandir

NC's boycott of Delimitation Commission deceitful politics: JKAP

The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream, he said.

“Article 370 (abrogation) furthered the spirit of national unity and integration,” he said of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into Union Territories in August last year.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s unanimous judgement on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Modi said it brought an amicable end to a debate persisting for centuries.

Latest News
File Representational Pic

Principal Secretary-rank officer tests positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir

File Pic

Zaira Wasim Back on Social Media Day After Quitting it Over Locust Attack Post Backlash

Man injured in cross-LoC shelling being treated at a health facility in Poonch on Sunday. GK pic

Civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling in Poonch

File Pic

Gunfight underway in Poshkeeri village of south Kashmir's Anantnag

The Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case last year, paved the way for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The practice of Triple Talaq has been confined to the dustbin of history,” Modi said in reference to the legislation last year that made giving instant oral triple talaq or talalq-e-biddat a criminal offence with provisions of jail term up to three years.

Referring to the amendment to the Citizenship Act, Modi said it was an “expression of India’s compassion and spirit of inclusiveness”.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim majority countries on the ground of religious persecution. Its passage last year had prompted intense protests in various parts of the country with the Opposition parties and social groups alleging that it was discriminatory.

Related News