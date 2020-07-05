national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 1:50 AM

PM meets President to discuss various issues: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 1:50 AM
File Pic
File Pic
Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Windstorm wrecks havoc in Sopore, outskirts

Children's Page | Monday, 07 July 2020

File Pic

Hakeem Yaseen concerned over growing drug abuse

EJAC to protest on July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and the two leaders discussed issues of national and international importance, Rashtrapati Bhavan officials said.

The meeting comes after the Prime Minister had visited Leh earlier this week and addressed soldiers following the June 15 clashes in the higher reaches of that region with Chinese troops in which 20 army personnel sacrificed their lives for the nation. After the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, “Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance…”.

Related News